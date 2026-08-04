Five killed, six injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow region

Five people have been killed and a warehouse has caught fire after a drone attack in the Moscow region, the region's governor said, quoted by world agencies including Reuters and Agence France-Presse, BTA reports.

Six people were injured, added Governor Andrey Vorobyov in a Telegram post. He said Ukrainian drones had attacked the region.

According to him, a warehouse in the Novoselok industrial zone in the Chekhovsky municipal district of the Moscow region also caught fire during the attack, and the fire was later extinguished. A private house and a car were also damaged.

A warehouse near Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, was hit by drones, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Telegram this morning, Reuters reported.

Drozdenko did not specify in his post which facility was hit.

Meanwhile, neighboring Finland has imposed temporary restrictions on air traffic in the eastern Gulf of Finland, the Finnish Defense Forces said on the Ex platform.

In recent months, Ukraine has stepped up its long-range air strikes deep into Russian territory, with attacks mainly targeting oil refineries and e-commerce warehouses.

Since July 18, Ukraine has attacked about a dozen sites of the Russian e-commerce company “Wildberries“ in an attempt to disrupt the company's operations, which are key to Russia's consumer economy.