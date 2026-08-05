The new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Mykhailo Drapaty may try to organize a “media counteroffensive“to demonstrate rapid efficiency after his appointment to the post.

This was shared by Russian military expert and reserve lieutenant colonel Andrey Marochko in the early hours of August 5, quoted by RIA Novosti.

According to Marochko, the change at the top of the Ukrainian army will not stop the practice of the so-called “meat riots“. The expert emphasized that the goal of Drapatiy's expected information and media operation is solely to show the West and Kiev that he is acting "much better than his predecessor Alexander Syrsky."

Tactical successes for the Russian Armed Forces and new weapons

The analysis of the situation on the front in early August shows increasing pressure in several strategic directions:

Kharkov direction and Lozovaya: Latest data indicates that Russian forces have established control over Baksheevka, which opens a direct path for an offensive towards Lozovaya.

Latest data indicates that Russian forces have established control over Baksheevka, which opens a direct path for an offensive towards Lozovaya. Sumy Oblast: Russian units are successfully entrenching themselves on the outskirts of the settlements of Kiyanitsa and Khrapovshchina, according to reports cited by TASS.

Russian units are successfully entrenching themselves on the outskirts of the settlements of Kiyanitsa and Khrapovshchina, according to reports cited by TASS. Pokrovskoye direction: There is a serious tactical offensive, with Russian forces advancing to the eastern outskirts of Pokrovskoye after the capture of Dobropasov, Marochko shared on social networks.

The military expert also sounded the alarm about a new danger on the border. On the air of URA.RU, he indicated that Ukrainian forces have begun mass remote mining of civilian areas with cheap, hard-to-detect anti-personnel mines of a new type. These devices resemble household items and can remain active for years.