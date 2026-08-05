Armed man arrested near Trump golf club

Los Angeles County law enforcement officials have officially announced the arrest of a 38-year-old man who was seen inspecting security measures around the golf course Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes.

The incident is being investigated jointly by the local sheriff's office, the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI's counterterrorism division.

Officials confirm that there is no identified real or imminent threat to the local population at this time.

California Arrest Timeline

The suspect came to the attention of undercover agents on Sunday afternoon, August 2, 2026, at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time. According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, quoted by the news agency Associated Press (apnews.com/article/trump-golf-course-california-armed-man-arrested), the man was seen taking detailed photos and videos of the course, watching security teams prepare.

President Donald Trump was scheduled to arrive at the site Tuesday night for an official charity dinner hosted by the Republican National Committee.

Arsenal and notebooks found

During the initial search of the detainee, identified as Jeanine John Taele of Downey, officers found a 16-round magazine containing hollow-point ammunition hidden in his pocket. A subsequent search of his vehicle, parked in front of the golf club, revealed a loaded handgun with a round in the barrel.

Authorities then conducted a massive search of the suspect's home. As reported by the media network BBC News (bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c20jp3mp7lyo), the following materials were confiscated from his home:

Modified AR Type Automatic Rifle

Additional .45 caliber pistol

Tactical Body Armor

High capacity magazines and multiple ammo

Two radio communication devices

Several notebooks containing “alarming notes“

Legal charges and security measures

Taele has already been charged with felony charges of possession of prohibited ammunition and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. On Monday, he appeared in court, where he pleaded not guilty, and the judge set a record bail of $250,000 and banned him from approaching Trump properties. Prior to this incident, the man was under investigation for a robbery by the El Segundo police.

Federal prosecutors and the Secret Service stressed that the quick intervention of law enforcement agencies prevented a potential escalation. The investigation continues to clarify the exact motives behind the actions of the detainee in the vicinity of the head of state.