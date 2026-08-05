Diplomatic crisis: Brazil in conflict with Argentina and the US

International relations in South America suffered a major shake-up in the early hours of August 5, after Brazil entered into a sharp diplomatic conflict simultaneously with two of the most influential countries in the region and the world – US and Argentina.

The dramatic escalation of tensions is redrawing the geopolitical map and putting the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a situation of open confrontation.

Reuters: US cancels visa of Brazilian ambassador

US State Department officials confirmed that Washington has officially cancelled the diplomatic visa of Brazil's ambassador to the US, Maria Luisa Ribeiro Viotti. According to information initially disseminated by a news agency Reuters (https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/us-revokes-visa-brazilian-ambassador-over-diplomatic-dispute-official-says-2026-08-04/), the extreme measure was taken as a reciprocal response to Brazil's refusal to approve the new US ambassador, Daniel Perez, as well as due to the denial of two US diplomats to Brazilian territory last month.

The US side emphasizes that this action does not constitute an expulsion of the ambassador, and the visa will be restored immediately after the diplomatic impasse is resolved. The Washington administration accuses Brazil of trying to deliberately delay normal diplomatic processes.

Brazil: Washington's move is a “hostile act“ and interference in the elections

The reaction from Brazil was immediate and extremely sharp. The Brazilian government officially defined the US decision as a “hostile act“ and a direct blow to the country's national sovereignty. According to official statements from the Brazilian administration, published by the media network BBC (https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cy9wpww7dyro), the visa cancellation is a clear attempt by Washington to interfere in Brazil's upcoming presidential election in October.

Brazil has justified its earlier refusal to issue visas to US representatives with concerns that their visits were intended to cast doubt on the integrity of Brazil's electronic voting system. The tension is also heightened by the fact that Lula da Silva's opponent in the election is Senator Flavio Bolsonaro – son of former President Jair Bolsonaro and a close ally of Donald Trump.

CNN Brasil: Brazil downgrades diplomatic relations with Argentina

At the same time as the rift with Washington, Brazil also took an unprecedented step towards neighboring Argentina. The television channel CNN Brasil, quoted by a number of international agencies, reported that Brazil has officially downgraded its diplomatic relations with Buenos Aires to the level of “Charge d'Affaires“ (temporary charge d'affaires).

Brazil's ambassador to Argentina, Julio Bitelli, will not return to his post in Buenos Aires. The decision was made after Argentine President Javier Milley once again launched personal insults at his Brazilian counterpart Lula da Silva, calling him in a television interview a “former prisoner“, “thief“ and “corrupt“. Argentina's ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Raimondi, has already been officially notified of the downgrading of bilateral relations. This de facto freezes political dialogue between the two largest economies in South America.