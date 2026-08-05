In the early hours of August 5, 2026 Russian Air Defense (Air Defense) intercepted and neutralized 10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), moving towards the Russian capital.

The information was officially confirmed by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on his personal channel on the “Max“ platform. According to the mayor, emergency services teams are already operating at the sites where the debris from the destroyed air targets fell.

The offensive began at midnight, which forced the authorities in the Moscow region to officially declare a unmanned danger mode at 01:09 a.m. local time. Local sources of information, including regional channels of the Unified State System for the Prevention and Elimination of Emergency Situations (RSChS), urged residents of the Moscow Region to stay at home, not to approach windows and, if possible, to seek safe shelter. Due to the activation of electronic warfare (EW) systems in the region, temporary disruptions in the operation of the mobile Internet are also observed.

As a result of another massive wave of drones, the Federal Air Transport Agency („Rosaviatsia“) has imposed emergency measures. International airports “Vnukovo“, “Domodedovo“ and “Zhukovsky“ went into operation “by agreement“ mode, and serious adjustments were made to the schedules of dozens of civilian flights.

This midnight attack is a direct continuation of the large-scale air strikes of the previous day, August, when waves of Ukrainian UAVs attacked targets on Russian territory. According to regional governor Andrey Vorobyov, five people were killed and six others were injured in incidents in the Chekhov municipality yesterday after explosions in the Novoselki industrial zone. The current situation remains dynamic, with military forces continuing to monitor the airspace around the capital.