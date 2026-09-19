The Russian Defense Ministry has officially confirmed that in the large-scale combined air strike on the night of September 19, 2026, Russian forces hit a large customs and logistics center in the Kiev region. According to Moscow's statement, the facility was used for the storage and distribution of foreign military equipment and ammunition.

The Russian army command specified that the goal of the midnight offensive was to deliver precision strikes on strategic logistics centers and port infrastructure of Ukraine. The attack was carried out using high-precision weapons and waves of drones that coordinated their actions in several directions simultaneously.

The balance of the Ukrainian Air Force: 15 points under fire and a massive influx of drones

For its part, the command of the Ukrainian Air Force announced earlier this morning that the country was attacked with two “Zircon“ missiles and the record 174 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications. According to the official Ukrainian report, the main vectors of the Russian offensive were precisely Kyiv and Odessa regions.

Although the Ukrainian air defense (ADF) announced that it had managed to neutralize or jam 141 of the air targets, the military authorities in Kiev acknowledged serious material damage.

„Direct hits of air attack vehicles were recorded in 15 different locations of the country, and fallen debris caused fires and destruction in 9 more municipalities“, the official statement of the Ukrainian Air Force states.

Striking Odessa and destruction in border areas

In addition to the capital Kiev, strong explosions also thundered in the port areas of the Odessa region, where local sources reported the activation of anti-flood systems and damage to warehouses. Tensions also remain high in the Sumy region, where previous attacks with guided bombs (canb) have claimed civilian casualties.

Military experts note that the current Russian tactics are aimed at systematically disrupting Western aid supply chains in the run-up to the winter months.

Sources: Ukraine Pravda, Reuters, TASS