31 killed in mosque attack in Pakistan

The death toll from the attack on a mosque in northwestern Pakistan has risen to 31, AFP reported, citing a police source. The wounded remain in serious condition, leading to a further increase in fatalities.

According to information cited by AFP, the attack took place at a police compound, which also houses a mosque, in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Police officers were among the dead.

The attack took place on September 18, when an attacker drove a car packed with explosives into the compound, followed by gunfire, local officials reported, quoted by international agencies. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan has faced a wave of attacks by militant groups for years, particularly in the northwestern regions near the Afghan border. The latest incident has brought renewed attention to security in Kohat and the risk to police and religious sites in the region.

Sources: AFP, Reuters, Associated Press