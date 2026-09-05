US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant named Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure as one of the reasons for the price shocks on global energy markets, Ukrinform reported, citing the "New York Times", BTA writes.

"We are also experiencing an energy shock because of the war in Ukraine - because Ukraine decided that it wants to blow up Russian energy assets and refined products, and this leads to a jump in prices globally. The conflict in Iran also plays a role. But the conflict in Iran will end," Besant said in an interview with "Fox News".

The statement came after Besant irritated some of Ukraine's main supporters among U.S. allies with her decision to invite Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov to the meeting of the Group of 20 (G-20) countries. The newspaper noted that in previous editions of the forum, American and Western officials had left the hall when Siluanov addressed participants via video link.

On Tuesday, Besant explained her decision to invite Siluanov.

"Alas, if there is no dialogue, how can this terrible conflict between Russia and Ukraine be resolved? "I know some Europeans are left with a bitter taste, but I think dialogue is very important," the US minister said.

The newspaper noted that Besant's position sharply differs from that of most US congressmen, who see Russia as the aggressor in the war with Ukraine. The Senate has passed a bipartisan bill that could force the administration of President Donald Trump to toughen sanctions against Moscow.

At the same time, Besant and Trump have adopted a softer approach towards Russia. In April, the Treasury Secretary was criticized for lifting some sanctions on Russian oil in order to lower prices on international energy markets.