Slovakia Summons Russian Ambassador Over Kiev Strikes

Slovakia has officially announced that it is summoning the Russian Federation's ambassador to demand an official explanation for a Russian drone strike in the Ukrainian capital. The incident occurred in close proximity to the consular section of the Slovak Embassy in Kiev.

The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Juraj Blanár confirmed his decision through an official statement on social networks. Bratislava's top diplomat pointed out that although the consulate building is currently operating on a limited schedule and there were no employees in it at the time of the attack, the very proximity of the explosion poses a serious risk to the diplomatic mission. "I have ordered the ambassador of the Russian Republic to Slovakia to be summoned for explanations," Blanar was categorical.

According to Ukrainian media and statements by President Volodymyr Zelensky, the target of the Russian attack was the central building of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on "Vladimirska" Street, located opposite the Sofia Cathedral and next to the Slovak consulate. The strike was carried out with a jet drone, which caused a fire in the area.

The Slovak Foreign Ministry issued a clear appeal to Moscow to refrain from military actions that threaten the lives and safety of civilians and the diplomatic corps in Kiev. At the same time, Blanard called on both sides in the conflict to avoid further escalation, so as not to deepen tensions. Bratislava's reaction is described by analysts as unusually tough against the background of the moderate rhetoric of the Robert Fico government regarding the war in Ukraine.