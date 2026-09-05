Vladimir Putin ordered! From midnight today for three days, no strikes on Kiev

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered from midnight today for three days, no strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, announced Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by TASS, BTA reports.

The cessation of strikes on Kiev is related to the preparation and holding of meetings there by American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Peskov said.

"Indeed, such information has come from the Ukrainian side. The President of Russia, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Putin, has given instructions from midnight today for three days, no strikes on Kiev. This is related to the preparation and holding of meetings of the Americans in Kiev," the spokesman said.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had declared a ceasefire regime from midnight on September 5 to September 8.

Peskov also said that Putin would meet today with American negotiators Witkoff and Kushner.

"Yes, such a meeting is planned for today," he confirmed.

Witkoff and Kushner's plane landed at Vnukovo Airport at 12:52 Moscow time (coincides with Bulgarian time – ed. note). They were met at the airport by the Special Representative of the President of Russia for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev. It is expected that after Moscow, Witkoff and Kushner will also visit Kiev.