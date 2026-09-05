The newly elected EU Commissioner for Defense and Space, Andrius Kubilius, made a sharp statement today. In his reaction to the recent Russian strike on the central building of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kiev, Kubilius stressed that "Russian dictator Vladimir Putin himself brought the war to the territory of the Russian Federation".

According to a post by the European Commissioner on the social network X, the constant escalation by the Kremlin inevitably leads to mirror measures by Kiev.

"This is how Putin achieved that most of the oil refineries in Russia have been destroyed, international flights have stopped, and now the KGB and GRU will wait for a Ukrainian drone to fly into their offices", Kubilius was categorical, using the historical abbreviations as a collective term for modern Russian intelligence agencies (FSB and GRU).

Political analysts from RBC-Ukraine note that the words of the European Commissioner reflect the growing readiness of the international community to recognize Ukraine's right to a legitimate and proportionate response deep behind the aggressor's back.