A fierce air attack rocked Ukraine on the evening of September 5, 2026. Russian forces carried out a strike with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on the very center of the city of Chuguev, Kharkiv region. According to local authorities, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda (pravda.com.ua), a child was killed in the attack, bringing the total number of victims to two. A 40-year-old woman was also injured, and her condition is estimated to be serious.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, and the mayor of Chuguev, Galina Minaeva, confirmed that the enemy drone hit a private residential building. As a result of the explosion, a house, an outbuilding and a garage were destroyed, and a large-scale fire broke out at the site. Emergency services teams continue to work to clear the debris.

European Commissioner for Defense: Russian special services are the next target

The tragedy in the Kharkiv region coincided with a sharp statement by the newly elected European Commissioner for Defense and Space, Andrius Kubilius. In his reaction to the recent Russian strike on the central building of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kiev, Kubilius stressed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin himself brought the war to the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to a post by the European Commissioner on the social network X, cited by European Truth (eurointegration.com.ua), the constant escalation by the Kremlin inevitably leads to mirror measures by Kiev.

“This is how Putin achieved that most of the oil refineries in Russia have been destroyed, international flights have stopped, and now the KGB and GRU will wait for a Ukrainian drone to fly into their offices“, Kubilius was categorical, using the historical abbreviations as a collective term for modern Russian intelligence agencies (FSB and GRU).

Political analysts from RBC-Ukraine (rbc.ua) note that the European Commissioner's words reflect the growing willingness of the international community to recognize Ukraine's right to a legitimate and proportionate response deep behind the aggressor's back.