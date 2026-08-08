The situation in Ukraine remains extremely critical, after the Russian army intensified air terror over civilian areas and increased ground pressure in eastern Ukraine over the past 24 hours. As of 4:07 a.m. Bulgarian time on August 8, 2026, official sources and independent military observers reported heavy casualties in the Kiev region, an attack on a medical facility in Kherson, and dangerous dynamics on the battlefield.

Ballistic terror over Kiev: Victims in the capital and the region

For the second time in one night, air raid sirens sounded in the capital Kiev and a number of neighboring regions. Russian forces have launched a massive strike on Kiev with ballistic missiles, the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform (ukrinform.ua) reports. Air defenses have been activated at high intensity, but the difficult-to-intercept ballistic trajectories have caused serious damage in several areas.

The situation is most severe in the Kiev region, where three people, including a child, were killed in the attack. Rescue teams from the State Emergency Service continue to clear debris from the affected residential areas.

Russian strike on hospital in Kherson

In parallel with the missile attack in the north, the Russian army continues its methodical shelling along the Southern Front. A medical facility was targeted in the city of Kherson. Local authorities and the Ukrainian Ministry of Health reported that four medical workers were injured in the attack on the hospital. Wings of the building were damaged, and the injured doctors and nurses received timely assistance from their colleagues on the spot.

DeepState: Russian progress near Konstantinovka and a record number of battles

The Russian Federation's ground offensive in the Donetsk region is entering an even more intense phase. Analysts from the Ukrainian monitoring project DeepState (deepstatemap.live) warn in their latest report that Russian units have made tactical progress near the city of Konstantinovka. Enemy forces are trying to cut off key logistical arteries in the region.

The official report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (facebook.com) confirms the seriousness of the situation. The areas near Pokrovsk and Konstantinovka remain the hottest spots on the front - it is there that the largest number of military actions and direct combat clashes have been registered within the last 24 hours. Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their positions under constant artillery and infantry pressure.