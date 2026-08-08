US Senate Passes Graham Russia Sanctions Act

The upper house of the US Congress has overwhelmingly supported a key new tool for economic pressure against the Kremlin and its allies. With 86 votes “for“ against only 11 “against“ The US Senate passed the massive sanctions package, officially titled „Lindsey O. Graham Russia and Iran Sanctions Act of 2026“. The bill is the result of more than a year of negotiations led by the late Senator Lindsey Graham before his sudden death in July. The text provides unprecedented powers to impose punitive tariffs of up to 100% on the largest countries importing Russian energy (such as China and India), and extends sanctions on Iran's arms and energy sectors until 2031. The decision sparked a wave of international approval from the European Union and Ukraine, becoming the most serious diplomatic and economic move of Washington this year.

Details of the “Graham Act“: A blow to oil revenues and the “shadow fleet“

The main goal of the new legislation is to completely dry up the financial flows that feed the Russian military machine. As Senate Majority Leader John Thune noted, Putin can continue the conflict only as long as he has oil and gas revenues.

“Graham Act“ introduces the following radical measures:

Punitive tariffs on buyers : The US president is given the authority to impose up to 100% tariffs on imported goods from the top 5 countries that buy the largest volumes of Russian crude oil or natural gas and help Moscow circumvent Western embargoes. The main targets of these restrictions are economic giants such as China and India.

: The US president is given the authority to impose up to 100% tariffs on imported goods from the top 5 countries that buy the largest volumes of Russian crude oil or natural gas and help Moscow circumvent Western embargoes. The main targets of these restrictions are economic giants such as China and India. Strike on the “Shadow Fleet“ : For the first time, the US is imposing direct blocking sanctions against international maritime networks, foreign individuals and vessels knowingly transporting Russian energy products outside the official price ceiling.

: For the first time, the US is imposing direct blocking sanctions against international maritime networks, foreign individuals and vessels knowingly transporting Russian energy products outside the official price ceiling. Extended Iran Sanctions : At the White House's explicit request, the law offset a five-year extension of the Iran Sanctions Act (which was set to expire at the end of 2026) to restrict funding for Iran's missile and nuclear programs.

: At the White House's explicit request, the law offset a five-year extension of the Iran Sanctions Act (which was set to expire at the end of 2026) to restrict funding for Iran's missile and nuclear programs. Personal Blockings: New severe primary and secondary sanctions are being imposed on Russian political figures, oligarchs, and their families, including asset freezes and bans on transactions with U.S. financial institutions.

(Data source: Official portal of the US Congress – congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/5025)

Ursula von der Leyen: “Together we will drain Russia's funds“

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen immediately welcomed the vote on Capitol Hill, calling it a historic moment for the transatlantic partnership. Her reaction came just days after the European Union officially adopted its own 21st package of sanctions against Moscow, which tightens controls on the supply of critical technologies to the Russian military-industrial complex and expands the list of banned dual-use goods.

In an official statement on the social network X, Von der Leyen wrote: “I welcome the passage of the Graham Act by the US Senate. He pays tribute to a fierce advocate of coordinated pressure on the Kremlin’s war machine. Together, let’s dry up Russia’s means to continue a war it cannot win. With tough, complementary sanctions, Europe and the United States are once again showing what historic partners can achieve when they act in sync.“

(Source of quote: Ursula von der Leyen's official account on X – x.com)

Andriy Szybiga: “A powerful demonstration of global leadership“

In Kiev, the political leadership expressed deep gratitude to the US senators. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, represented by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Szybiga, stressed that this law sends a critical “moral and strategic signal“ to the Ukrainian people. We recall that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky personally visited Washington last week for the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham and held closed-door meetings with congressmen, urging an urgent vote on the measures.

Andriy Sibiga stated in his position: “This landmark legislation is a powerful demonstration of America's global leadership. I express my sincere gratitude to the members of the United States Senate for their principled bipartisan support and unwavering solidarity with Ukraine. Together, we are moving closer to a just and lasting peace.“

(Source of the statement: Andriy Sibiga's official Instagram feed – instagram.com)

Summary and next steps: A tough battle awaits in the House of Representatives

Despite the clear majority in the Senate, the legislative path of the “Graham Act“ has not yet been completed. The document is transferred for consideration to the House of Representatives (the lower house of Congress), which is currently on summer recess until August 31.

Political analysts predict serious debates in the lower house. Some progressive Democrats, led by representatives such as Gregory Meeks and Don Baier, have already expressed strong concerns about the scope of the tariff powers that the law grants to the White House. According to them, such measures could become a "weapon" for unpredictable trade wars with economic giants such as China and India (major buyers of Russian energy), which would raise prices for American consumers and importers. On the other hand, the administration of President Donald Trump has already sent a written assurance that it supports the compromise text and is ready to sign it after it passes through the entire Congress, in order to strengthen America's leverage in possible future peace talks.

(The report is based on current information from the international agencies Reuters, Al Jazeera and Associated Press, current as of the morning hours of August 8, 2026)