Zelensky in Belgrade: Historic Visit and Results SUMMARY

On Friday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Serbia for his first official visit since taking office in 2019 and the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

The visit has enormous symbolic and geopolitical significance, as Serbia remains the only country in the region that refuses to impose sanctions on the Russian Federation. The talks, which continue on Saturday, are shaping up to be a key test of Belgrade's balancing policy between the West and the East.

Details of the arrival and the first meeting Vucic - Zelensky

Zelensky landed in the Serbian capital and was immediately welcomed at the highest state level. The host of the visit, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, shared on social media footage from the informal working dinner given in honor of the Ukrainian delegation.

„Important negotiations are scheduled for today and tomorrow. We will talk about expanding economic ties, our relations with the European Union, security and practical opportunities for the benefit of our peoples“, Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his official Telegram channel.

The program for today, August 8, includes an official welcoming ceremony, a one-on-one meeting between Vučić and Zelensky, talks between state delegations and a meeting with Prime Minister Đuro Măsţut. Official statements to the media are expected around noon.

Chronology of contacts: From distance to dialogue

The current visit to Belgrade is the culmination of a series of short and informal meetings abroad that the two leaders have held over the past four years. The first more serious contact took place in the summer of 2022 during the European Political Community summit in Moldova, where the two spoke for the first time on the sidelines. Brief meetings followed in 2023 in Athens, as well as during the "Ukraine - Southeast Europe" forum in Tirana in early 2024. However, neither president had made an official visit to the other country, making the visit to Belgrade a real diplomatic breakthrough.

Main topics on the agenda of the negotiations

European integration and a common path to the EU: The two countries are in the process of joining the European Union and face similar challenges along the way. Vucic previously noted that Serbia and Ukraine share a common denominator in terms of their European perspective.

The two countries are in the process of joining the European Union and face similar challenges along the way. Vucic previously noted that Serbia and Ukraine share a common denominator in terms of their European perspective. Economic cooperation and free trade: It is expected that work on a Free Trade Agreement between the two countries will be intensified. A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of animal health and food safety is to be signed.

It is expected that work on a Free Trade Agreement between the two countries will be intensified. A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of animal health and food safety is to be signed. Energy and security: As Serbia is heavily dependent on Russian gas supplies, energy security is at the forefront of the talks. The "Carpathian Initiative" launched by Ukraine - a regional platform for humanitarian, logistical and economic assistance - will also be discussed.

As Serbia is heavily dependent on Russian gas supplies, energy security is at the forefront of the talks. The "Carpathian Initiative" launched by Ukraine - a regional platform for humanitarian, logistical and economic assistance - will also be discussed. Mutual respect for territorial integrity: An extremely important point in the relationship is that Ukraine firmly refuses to recognize the independence of Kosovo, and Belgrade, in turn, recognizes Crimea and Donbas as sovereign Ukrainian territory.

Moscow's shadow and arms exports through third countries

The visit is taking place under increased diplomatic pressure from the Kremlin. Moscow is closely monitoring Belgrade's actions, especially after leaked intelligence and journalistic investigations, according to which Serbia has exported tens of millions of euros worth of ammunition and military equipment to Ukraine through intermediaries in Western countries. The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and Kremlin spokesmen have repeatedly expressed "concern" and demanded official explanations from the Serbian authorities. However, Aleksandar Vucic defended his country's trade agreements, stating that Serbia produces weapons for legitimate buyers and cannot control where the products go after resale.

Despite the demonstration of closeness to Kiev and indirect military support, Aleksandar Vucic categorically emphasized that Serbia has no intention of changing its official state policy and will not impose sanctions on Russia.

Meanwhile, high-ranking Ukrainian officials have commented to international media that the visit is aimed at "moving Serbs away from Russia's side". International analysts point out that Belgrade is trying to blunt criticism from Brussels for authoritarian tendencies and close relations with Moscow by increasing humanitarian support for Kiev and expanding diplomatic dialogue.