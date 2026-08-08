Pentagon declassifies fifth batch of UFO files

The US Department of Defense has released its fifth batch of declassified archival data related to Unidentified Anomaly Phenomena (UAP), commonly known as UFOs.

The new package contains a total of 41 files, including text documents, secret messages, authentic videos and images. The materials cover a period of more than seven decades, with the earliest reports dating back to 1950 and the most recent from this year.

According to an official Pentagon statement, quoted by CNN, the declassification was carried out under direct pressure from the administration of President Donald Trump. A specific order signed earlier this year obliges US intelligence and military structures to ensure maximum transparency on the topic of extraterrestrial intelligence and anomalous phenomena.

Huge triangles and glowing spheres in the sky

Among the most discussed materials in the fifth installment is a report by a military pilot from 2002 about an incident over Bagram, Afghanistan. The pilot describes a huge, completely silent object in the shape of an equilateral triangle measuring about 150 meters, which literally "erased" the stars in the sky, moving at a speed of 150 knots. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has prepared an official artistic visualization based on direct eyewitness accounts.

The published archive, available on the specialized government portal, also includes video recordings from military sensors. The data shows fast-moving orbs over the Middle East and the Pacific Ocean, as well as unusual light phenomena reported by civilian pilots on the route between Boston and Dublin in 2023. As reported by the media group CBS News (cbsnews.com/news/ufo-files-pentagon-5th-release-documents-videos/), the objects changed their brightness and trajectory in a way that witnesses described as “unacceptable for known natural phenomena“.

Is there evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence?

Despite increased public interest and more than 1 billion visits to the new archive, the Pentagon's All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) remains skeptical. Government officials and scientists emphasize that there is no definitive and indisputable evidence of the existence of alien technology or extraterrestrial life. Many of the cases remain in the “unsolved“ column due to a lack of sufficiently clear sensor data, while others are explained by optical illusions, atmospheric anomalies or foreign spy drones.

According to an article in the Bulgarian newspaper “Now“ (segabg.com/hot/category-foreign-country/pentagonut-razsekreti-oshte-41-zapisa-na-nlo), some passages in the documents remain redacted. The Ministry of Defense explains that the redactions are aimed solely at protecting the personal identity of the pilots and the security of classified military bases, without changing the essence of the stories.

The Pentagon assured that the declassification of the UFO files will continue at regular intervals in the coming weeks until the entire available data set becomes public.