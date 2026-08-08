As part of a large-scale diplomatic and organizational restructuring, Ukraine has made a formal commitment to the US to stop drone attacks on oil tankers and energy infrastructure in the Black Sea.

According to an official source quoted by Bloomberg, the agreement aims to prevent further tremors in the global energy market.

The restriction directly affects the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), through which the main export of crude oil from Kazakhstan passes. A few weeks ago, Ukrainian strikes near Novorossiysk cut supplies by nearly a third and raised the price of tankers to a record $400,000 a day, according to data from the Baltic Exchange. Due to the blockade of the route through Russia to Germany for the months of July and August, Kazakhstan was forced to urgently redirect volumes through the railway network to Batumi and the port of Ust-Luga. Now Kiev has built a special communication channel with shipowners to ensure the security of the trade corridor.

In parallel, a serious personnel shake-up has occurred in the allied camp. ABC News reported that Washington has rejected the previous figure of the general coordinator of US assistance to Ukraine. This move coincides with the official change of command ceremony at the base “Kley Kazerne“ in Wiesbaden, Germany.

As the NATO press center reported, control over the Security Assistance Group in Ukraine (SAG-U) is being transferred from the United States to the new structure of the Alliance - NSATU. General Alexus Hrinkevich announced: “The transition to NSATU will take about a year, with the goal of European allies and Canada taking the lead and direct responsibility for the continent's security.“ NATO headquarters assures that the restructuring will not delay the delivery of weapons and training to the Ukrainian military.