Former Hungarian Minister Peter Szijjarto faces 3 years in prison

The situation with former Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has taken a key turn after the Central Investigative Prosecutor's Office in Budapest officially transferred the materials on the case file to the Budapest Police.

Investigative authorities confirmed that the collected data contained serious indications of a crime, classified as “accepting undue benefits or bribery in the interest of a business organization“.

Since Szijjártó is no longer an MP and does not enjoy parliamentary immunity, he is threatened with an effective sentence of imprisonment for a term of up to three years if his guilt is proven in court.

The Chinese connection and the corruption allegations

The investigation against the long-time first diplomat of the “Orbán“ cabinet began on July 16, 2026, following an official complaint filed by civil activist Istvan Teni. The legal action was prompted by public revelations by the new Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar. According to Magyar, Szijjarto's quick appointment to a leadership position at Chinese car giant BYD is a form of "public gratitude" for the lobbying and state subsidies he secured for the construction of the company's plant in the city of Szeged.

Szijjarto resigned from parliament on July 15 this year to take over management of external relations and business development at BYD. However, the move stripped him of immunity from prosecution and opened the door to law enforcement.

A series of scandals marked the end of his career

The current corruption investigation adds to the long list of legal problems for the former minister:

Kremlin Connections: Earlier in the year, leaked records and publications in “The Washington Post” revealed that Szijjártó regularly reported in real time to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about confidential discussions during EU summits.

Earlier in the year, leaked records and publications in “The Washington Post” revealed that Szijjártó regularly reported in real time to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about confidential discussions during EU summits. Document destruction: In April, Prime Minister Péter Magyar accused Szijjártó of hastily destroying secret documents related to European sanctions against Russia immediately after the Fidesz party's election loss.

In April, Prime Minister Péter Magyar accused Szijjártó of hastily destroying secret documents related to European sanctions against Russia immediately after the Fidesz party's election loss. National Security: The National Security Committee of the Hungarian Parliament is simultaneously examining whether Szijjártó's new role in the Chinese corporation does not threaten state interests.

The case continues to develop dynamically, with Hungarian society awaiting the first official interrogations by the metropolitan police.