CDU/CSU: Merz will not resign early

The chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Thorsten Frei, rejected speculation about a possible early resignation of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. According to him, Merz will remain at the head of the government throughout the current parliamentary term.

“Friedrich Merz is the elected Chancellor. He will remain in office throughout the legislative period“, Frei said in an interview with the German media group Funke, quoted in publications on August 8. He also categorically rejected claims that the recent internal party turmoil has weakened the Chancellor's position.

According to the leader of the CDU/CSU deputies, “the Chancellor's authority“ has not been damaged. His statement comes amid ongoing speculation in Germany about Merz's future following the tensions surrounding the latest government changes.

Frei also rejects a scenario in which the results of the upcoming regional elections in September would automatically lead to a change of chancellor. The German public sphere is discussing the possibility that if the Christian Democratic Union's results are weak, the intra-party pressure on Merz could increase.

Merz expects political tensions to ease by September. Frei, who is among Merz's close political allies, has effectively given a clear signal that the leadership of the parliamentary group does not consider his early resignation as an option.

The topic is gaining particular importance for German politics because of the upcoming regional elections in September, which will be an important test of support for the ruling conservatives and Merz's ability to stabilize his position at the head of government.