Protesters demand resignation of Merz government

A demonstration has begun in the East Saxon town of Plauen demanding the resignation of the government of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The protest movement “Project M1lion“ announced approximately 10,000 participants, mobilizing supporters across the country, according to the DPA news agency.

The protesters are demanding, among other things, the resignation of the federal government and early elections, lower electricity and gas prices, reform of public broadcasting and the immediate deportation of “all convicted illegal immigrants“.

In response, several organizations have launched protests in support of democracy and tolerance. The mayor of Plauen, Steffen Zenner, had previously called for peaceful protests and the prevention of provocations.

The police have not yet released official figures on the number of participants.