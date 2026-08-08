In the early hours of the day and late afternoon, powerful explosions erupted in the capital of Ukraine, Kiev.

According to information from the Kiev City Military Administration (KCMA) and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the city was attacked successively with Iskander-M ballistic missiles and waves of jet drones, which caused fires in the Obolonsky and Goloseyevsky districts. According to the official Ukrainian portal fakty.com.ua, the attacks in the region have killed and injured civilians.

Drone attack damages apartment building in Donetsk

In parallel with the strikes in Kiev, tensions have also escalated in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk. The city's mayor, Alexei Kulemzin, announced in an official statement distributed by osnmedia.ru that a drone attack by the Ukrainian armed forces damaged the glass and facade of an apartment building in the Kuibyshev region. The blast wave caused material damage to nearby garages and several parked cars. There are currently no reports of civilian casualties in the area.

The exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy has been completed

Amid the ongoing fighting, the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance and the Polish Institute of National Remembrance announced the successful completion of a key stage in the exhumation of bodies in the former Volyn villages of Ostrovki and Volya-Ostrovetska. According to nv.ua, between July 13 and August 7, specialists discovered the remains of 55 people who died during the ethnic clashes during World War II in August 1943. Over 300 personal belongings have been seized, and Polish laboratories are already conducting DNA tests to identify the individuals, including many women and 26 children. The remains will be officially reburied in the Ostrovki village cemetery.