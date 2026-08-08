The visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to New York to participate in the High-Level Week of the United Nations General Assembly in September threatens to turn into a nightmare for the metropolis and the police officers who provide its security. This is reported by the New York Post, citing sources.

Law enforcement officials fear that Mayor Zohran Mamdani's harsh criticism of Netanyahu could provoke large-scale protests, posing a threat to both the Israeli delegation, New Yorkers and the police themselves. “With his statements, Mamdani is turning what could be considered an annual Category 1 hurricane into a Category 5 hurricane,“ a police source told the publication.

Netanyahu is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly on September 26. His schedule for the visit has not yet been finalized, so it is not known how many police officers will be needed for his security. According to sources disclosed to the New York Post, 60 or more officers may be needed.

Mamdani previously said that the New York Law Department is exploring the possibility of arresting Netanyahu on a warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) if he visits the UN General Assembly for a high-level week in September. In response, US President Donald Trump stressed that no one will be able to detain Netanyahu in any way during his visits to the United States. Mamdani later acknowledged that the city had no legal authority of its own to enforce the order.

In November 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict. Israel and the United States do not recognize the court's jurisdiction.