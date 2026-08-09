Tehran: We will not negotiate with the US while Washington violates the interim agreement

Iran and the United States are not negotiating and Tehran will not start such negotiations while Washington violates the interim agreement signed in June, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

The head of Iranian diplomacy specified that messages are exchanged between the two countries through intermediaries.

Araghchi reiterated Iran's position that negotiations on the agreement with Oman on the Strait of Hormuz are in their "final stages", but it will not lead to the immediate reopening of the strait.

According to him, the agreement will determine the new shipping routes that will be used after the US fulfills the remaining conditions of the Tehran and the strait to be reopened to shipping.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also said that Iran would continue to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed until the US accepts all of Tehran's conditions.

"Our current strategy is to keep this strait closed until the enemy accepts all of our conditions," a RGRC spokesman was quoted as saying by Iranian state television.

The Strait of Hormuz "is actually now a theater of military operations for us, not a sea corridor," he added.