New attacks in Yemen! Houthis hit Saudi oil giant

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have hit an oil facility on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia, reported "Agence France-Presse" and Le Monde. It is the Aramco refinery in Jizan.

The military spokesman for the group, Yahya Sari, claims that the Houthis "successfully targeted a drone at a Saudi oil giant and had a precise strike.

The attack comes against the backdrop of the renewed military operations in the Yemeni conflict last month.

Photos on the social network Clash Report in "X" show the scale of the strike and flames from the refinery.

The Saudi Energy Ministry said a fire had broken out at the site, without specifying the cause.

"Aramco security teams extinguished the fire, which started at dawn", the statement said, adding that there were no casualties.

The Houthis declared a blockade of Saudi ships in the Red Sea in late July. The Red Sea has become a vital waterway for transporting hydrocarbons since Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz.

They have repeatedly attacked Saudi Arabia, the first such attacks since a ceasefire was signed in 2022. Jizan was also targeted last month.

The rebel movement has also attacked government forces in Yemen, which are supported by Saudi Arabia. At least 58 government soldiers were killed on Thursday in an attack on a military camp in the center of the country.

Riyadh, an ally of Washington, has also been the target of Iranian airstrikes several times. In this tense regional context and to strengthen its security alliances, Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defense pact with Pakistan and Turkey on Friday.