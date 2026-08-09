Kiev strikes back! Ukrainian ballistic missiles enter the war

The combat use of Ukrainian ballistic missiles could become a fact this fall. This was confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with "Ukrainska Pravda".

He explained that the private Ukrainian developer Fire Point is simultaneously working in several directions on its missile program - both in terms of its ballistic missiles and on the "Flamingo" cruise missiles, for which it is already developing a turbojet engine in cooperation with the designers of the AI-25. However, it is still too early to talk about serial production of ballistic missiles, since individual components, albeit in small quantities, are supplied from other countries, Zelensky pointed out.

He drew attention to the fact that the few Western components used in the missiles mean that the increase in production depends not only on Ukraine's capabilities, but also on the willingness of partners to provide supplies.

"You have to believe it. As for the mass production of ballistic missiles, I cannot say, because there are things that do not depend on Ukraine. It's like with Russian ballistic missiles - they have components from other countries. The same is true with ours - there are not many, but there are some elements from other countries," Zelensky commented.

He also noted that for the transition to serial production, concluded contracts, regular payments and stability of supplies will be important. It is the combination of these factors that will determine how quickly Ukraine will be able to increase the production of its own ballistic missiles.

In parallel, Fire Point is increasing the production of its "Flamingo" cruise missiles, currently producing three units per day. The company's chief designer Denis Stillerman said that further expansion of production depends on the transition to its own engine - precisely what was discussed at the beginning of the text.

The company also expects to reduce the price of the missile after localizing the production of key components and thus be able to meet the entire volume ordered by the Ukrainian state.