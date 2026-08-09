Bucharest: Romanian army analyzes its capabilities to quickly identify and shoot down drones

Romania periodically analyzes its capabilities to quickly identify and shoot down drones arriving on the country's territory, Defense Minister Radu Miruca said in an interview with Digi 24 TV yesterday, Agerpres agency reported, quoted by BTA.

The military decision to shoot down a drone marked as "hostile" is immediate, Miruca also said, noting that a change in Russia's tactics in using drones is expected and Romania will have to adapt.

“I see drones marked "Made in Russia" entering Romania without permission and in violation of international law, given that Romania is not at war. There is an extremely precise rule according to which the country from which such a drone is sent is responsible for it, wherever it goes. (...) If 150 drones enter, we will no longer be in peacetime. Then the reaction of the Romanian army will be different. The decision to shoot down the drone is taken immediately – the moment it is defined as hostile“, stated the Minister of Defense.

Given the fact that Romania is not at war, he supported the need to issue a categorical diplomatic protest. “Romania is not a party to a war and has not declared war on the Russian Federation. Why are these drones sent to a country where the situation is fundamentally different from that in Ukraine?“, stated Miruca, adding that some of these drones are shot down by air defenses in Ukraine, others deviate from the course, and others “only slightly” enter the airspace“ (of Romania – ed.).

Yesterday, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced that a drone had entered the territory of Bulgaria. According to the information, the drone came from Romanian territory, reached a distance of 100 meters from the border and exploded without causing damage. No one was injured.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense issued a statement that the ministry's radar surveillance did not detect any aircraft that crossed Romanian airspace in the direction of Bulgaria.