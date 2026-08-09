The geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East are taking a key turn today, August 9, 2026. Diplomatic maneuvers between Tehran and Washington are accelerating amid attempts to end the five-month military conflict that began in February this year. Of key importance are the decisions on control over the world's energy artery and the restoration of strategic infrastructure in the Islamic Republic.

The Majlis approved the Hormuz Agreement

The National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) officially approved the bill for The Hormuz Agreement. The document, prepared jointly with Oman as a mediator, regulates the new rules for passage through the strategic strait. According to the news agency Reuters (reuters.com), the new agreement provides for an unprecedented concession in favor of Tehran - Iran will receive full operational control over incoming ship traffic in the Persian Gulf.

The routes will pass directly through Iranian territorial waters, with ships paying fees for maritime services and environmental protection. According to statements by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Garibabadi, quoted by Al Jazeera (aljazeera.com), the framework agreed with Muscat has been finalized at an expert level and awaits final approval from the top state leadership.

Trump ready to end the war without a nuclear deal

At the same time, the US president Donald Trump demonstrates serious readiness for a quick exit from the conflict. The authoritative publication The Wall Street Journal (wsj.com) reported, citing its sources in the White House, that Trump has informed his advisers of his readiness to sign a peace agreement even without reaching a new nuclear deal with Iran.

The main priority for the US administration is the full and immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping in order to stabilize global fuel prices before the upcoming midterm elections in November. However, the relaxation of American pressure is met with new demands from Tehran, including the payment of billions of dollars in reparations and the complete lifting of the naval blockade. Washington's position is that military objectives have been met and security of energy supplies remains the leading motive, reports The Jerusalem Post (jpost.com).

„Rosatom“ employees return to the „Busher“ NPP

In parallel with the political process, Ruskata State Corporation „Rosatom“ is working step by step and rotating your engineers and technical specialists in the nuclear power plant„Bushehr“. Personnel be masovo evacuiran at the beginning of the war on February 28 for the sake of consideration for sigurnost.

General Directorate at „Rosatom“ Alexey Likhachev confirmed to the journalist that the first engineering group brought it to the site and renewed the work on the civil engineering of the second and third power units, betraying the agency Anadolu (aa.com.tr). At the moment, the specialists in the central state will communicate in Ruskit and have reached 25 souls, so the planet is expected to have an equipment and be expanded to 100 experts until the end, the situation is stable in the region and remains stable.