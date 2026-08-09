The Ukrainian army hit Belgorod! Three killed, 25 injured

Ukraine has launched a drone strike on the Russian city of Belgorod, killing three people and wounding 25, Reuters reported, citing local authorities.

Alexander Shuvaev, acting governor of Belgorod region, said the attack had caused fires in two residential buildings that had already been extinguished by emergency services.

He added that a large number of residential and non-residential buildings had been damaged.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had destroyed more than 150 Ukrainian drones over the European part of the country, as well as over Crimea, the Black Sea and Sea of Azov.

In Novorossiysk, a major Russian export port on the Black Sea, debris from a drone fell on two objects, Mayor Alexander Kravchenko said, without specifying which ones.

The state news agency RIA reported that in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan, a Ukrainian drone hit a building under construction and a construction crane in the city of Ufa.