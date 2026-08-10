The situation in Ukraine has sharply escalated after a large-scale combined attack by Russian forces. As of 4:00 AM Bulgarian time, the situation remains critical, with dozens of civilians injured and massive destruction of civilian infrastructure in several key regions.

Tragedy in Odessa Region: Injuries and Severe Destruction

The heaviest blow that night was Odessa region, where the Russian army carried out a combined shelling with strike drones and ballistic missiles. According to official data from the regional authorities, the number of injured has already reached 14 people, one of whom is in extremely serious condition and doctors are fighting for his life. According to the Ukrainian Air Force report, the attack hit residential areas and logistics infrastructure in the port city, leaving entire areas without electricity and water (source: censor.net/en/news/4017576).

Double ballistic threat for Kiev and explosions in the regions

In the capital Kiev and a number of neighboring areas for the second time in one night a large-scale airborne alert was declared. Local air defense forces were urgently activated due to an imminent threat of ballistic missile launches. The capital's authorities urged citizens to stay in shelters until the threat is completely lifted (source: newsukraine.rbc.ua/news/kyiv-under-ballistic-attack-as-russia-strikes-1786149227).

At the same time, powerful explosions echoed in Sumy, where the local administration reported the activation of defense systems and the danger of falling debris (source: fakti.bg/world/1073341-ruska-ataka-porazi-harkov-moshtna-eksplozia-v-sumi). The situation in the southern direction also remains tense - strong an explosion occurred in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye, with emergency teams already checking the areas for potential victims and large-scale material damage.

Diplomatic sparks: Sibiga rebuked UNICEF

Amid the military actions, a serious international scandal also erupted. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga sharply criticized UNICEF for the way the organization is covering the conflict. The reason for the criticism was the UN Children's Fund's official statements on child casualties. Kiev expressed dissatisfaction that the reports equate reports of child victims in Ukraine with those in the Russian Federation, without taking into account that Russia is the aggressor country in this conflict (source: instagram.com/p/Db0fyRmjV1o).