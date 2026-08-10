Turkey resumes Black Sea shipping

Turkey has resumed the passage of commercial ships through its Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to the Black Sea, the agency reported. data-hveid="CAIIAQgJEAE" data-processed="true" data-ved="2ahUKEwi4nY6C_ZSWAxWxefEDHWe4H1cQy_kOeggIAggBCAkQAQ" href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-08-09/turkey-resumes-black-sea-ship-transits-via-straits-after-delays" ping="/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-08-09/turkey-resumes-black -sea-ship-transits-via-straits-after-delays&ved=2ahUKEwi4nY6C_ZSWAxWxefEDHWe4H1cQy_kOeggIAggBCAkQAQ&opi=89978449" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Bloomberg.

The decision comes just hours after international markets were alarmed by reports of restrictions and delays in permits for vessels heading to Russian and Ukrainian ports. In the early hours of August 10, 2026, officials in Ankara confirmed that the crossing was smooth and trouble-free.

What happened over the weekend?

On Saturday, the media group Bloomberg reported that Turkey's General Directorate of Coast Guard has delayed issuing transit permits for ships traveling to the key Russian oil and grain port of Novorossiysk, as well as to sites in Ukraine.

The measures were prompted by escalating tensions in the Black Sea. Earlier this week, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reported injuries to crew members, including Turkish citizens, after drone attacks on two ships owned by Turkish companies. This prompted Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to call on Moscow and Kiev to declare an urgent moratorium on attacks on civilian vessels in the waters.

Free passage under international law

Despite the temporary screening filters that were briefly imposed, Turkish officials quoted by the Reuters, were quick to reassure the international community. They stressed that the passage of commercial vessels remains completely free within the provisions of The Montreux Convention of 1936, which guarantees the safety and freedom of commercial navigation in peacetime.

Real-time satellite ship tracking data confirmed the movement. For example, the large oil tanker Aegean Dream entered the Dardanelles Strait on Sunday after waiting for permission to anchor since Thursday. The container ship Mehmet Kahveci A also received a similar permission, with both vessels sailing towards the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal in Novorossiysk.

Impact on global trade and markets

The news of the rapid stabilization of traffic brought temporary relief to the global economy. The Black Sea region is a critical corridor for global grain and energy supplies. A potential long-term blockade by Turkey threatened to seriously complicate international trade, especially in the context of ongoing geopolitical turmoil around the Strait of Hormuz and conflicts in the Middle East. The risks in the Black Sea had already had their impact in recent weeks, pushing wheat prices to their highest levels in two years.

At present, shipping to Bulgarian, Romanian and Turkish ports in the north continues to operate without interruption. Ankara remains in active dialogue with the two warring parties to avoid future incidents involving civilian seafarers and cargo.