The international scene is marked by serious diplomatic tension after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly rejected the new 15-point peace plan for the Gaza Strip.

The document, prepared by the US-administered “Board of Peace“, calls for a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces and the disarmament of “Hamas“. However, the White House maintains a moderate tone, expecting Israel to eventually comply with key strategic demands.

US presses Netanyahu, but shows understanding for elections

The authoritative American publication Axios (axios.com) revealed that senior officials in Washington are not concerned by Netanyahu's public rhetoric. White House sources indicate that the Israeli prime minister's loud statements are dictated by domestic political needs and the upcoming parliamentary elections in Israel on October 27.

According to information from Axios (axios.com), Washington has no problem with Tel Aviv's sharp position, as long as Israel continues to fulfill the practical demands of the United States on the ground. The main one among them is the limitation of massive airstrikes in Gaza. The facts show that the Israeli army (IDF) has already begun a gradual withdrawal to the so-called “Yellow Line“ and has limited offensives. Netanyahu personally assured Trump's envoy – Jared Kushner, that he will give the American plan a chance, despite his official skepticism.

The New York Times: Israel Secretly Cooperates with the Peace Council

Despite the Israeli cabinet's categorical refusal to accept the document in its current form, The New York Times (nytimes.com) reports that Israel is actually continuing to cooperate with the Peace Council. The plan calls for the transfer of day-to-day administration of Gaza to a technocratic Palestinian commission under international supervision.

Correspondents of The New York Times (nytimes.com) noted that the Peace Council envoy, Nikolay Mladenov, held a critical meeting with Netanyahu. Immediately after it, Israeli strikes on the enclave stopped, which proves the hidden operational cooperation between the two sides despite political declarations. “Hamas“ announced that they remain committed to the US-proposed road map and expect international pressure on Israel.

The British right split over Israel

The conflict in the Middle East has grown into an internal political upheaval in the United Kingdom. The influential daily newspaper The Telegraph (telegraph.co.uk) reported a deep rift between two of the leading right-wing formations in the country - Nigel Farage's "Reform UK" party and the new radical movement "Restore Britain", led by former MEP Rupert Lowe.

The scandal was sparked by anti-Semitic statements and accusations of conspiracy theories against the co-founders of "Restore Britain". Farage's party issued a clear ultimatum, refusing any political negotiations or coalitions until Lowe's party expelled its members who attacked Israel and the Jewish community in the UK. The conflict exposed serious ideological differences within the British right-wing over foreign policy and support for Tel Aviv.