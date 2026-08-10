Tensions in the Middle East are reaching new critical levels after U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that U.S. naval forces have diverted a total of 55 merchant ships since the renewal of the naval blockade against Iran on July 14.

Current data shows a sharp increase in American pressure in the region with the aim of completely disrupting commercial traffic to and from Iranian ports.

According to an official statement from CENTCOM, published on the social network X, the balance of power in the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf includes not only the redirected 55 vessels, but also two disabled ships, as well as two others, on board of which American military personnel boarded for forced inspection. The operations are being carried out by a large-scale squadron consisting of more than 20 American warships – including the destroyer USS Ross and the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

Timeline of the Escalation in the Strait of Hormuz

The current phase of enforcement is effectively the second act of a broader military campaign. The first blockade took place between April 13 and June 18 of this year, after the failure of peace talks in Islamabad. After a brief lull, the White House renewed the restrictions in mid-July under the pretext of protecting shipping and economic sanctions, also introducing fees for passing cargo.

The pace of interceptions is increasing by the hour:

July 25: 12 ships diverted reported.

12 ships diverted reported. August 3: Their number grows to 44.

Their number grows to 44. August 7: The number of 51 vessels has been reached.

The number of 51 vessels has been reached. August 9: The official CENTCOM statistics now count 55 ships.

While the Iranian parliament debates retaliatory measures – including a complete ban on the passage of American and Israeli vessels through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, Washington declared that the blockade remains in full force. Exceptions are made only for humanitarian cargo, and so far more than 30 ships with humanitarian aid have been allowed to pass through the barriers. However, the risks to the global economy and the insurance sector remain unprecedented.