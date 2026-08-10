Iran issues US ultimatum over Strait of Hormuz

Tensions in the Middle East have reached a new critical point after Iran officially tied the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to major concessions from Washington.

According to a statement by the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Mohammad Zolghadr, the strategic channel will not be unblocked until the US meets a list of strict conditions. The Islamic Republic is demanding payment of military reparations for the damages caused by the five-month conflict, a complete lifting of economic sanctions, an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and a final withdrawal of foreign forces from the region (source: nova.bg/news/view/2026/08/09/547130/).

Are the talks in Oman on the verge of collapse?

Tehran's new demands overturn previous optimism for a quick diplomatic solution. In recent weeks, Iran and Oman have been holding intensive talks to create a new temporary route for commercial shipping through the strait. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that the bilateral agreement with Muscat is in its "final stages", but stressed that it alone will not open the waterway until the White House radically changes its behavior (source: bntnews.bg/news/iran-postavi-novi-usloviya-za-otvaryaneto-na-ormuzkiya-protok-1407220news.html). Direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran are currently not taking place, with communication taking place only through intermediaries due to Iran's allegations that the US is violating the interim agreement concluded in June (source: reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-ties-hormuz-reopening-us-concessions-several-demands-2026-08-09/).

Donald Trump's response and the market shock

The administration of US President Donald Trump has demonstrated a cautious but firm approach. Trump told US media that the US is conducting “moderate semi-negotiations“ and is simply monitoring the economic situation in Iran, which suffers from huge inflation and a lack of financial resources. He was categorical that the US naval blockade will remain in force until a final agreement is reached or “complete surrender“ by Tehran (source: mezha.net/eng/bukvy/6e581148_iran_links_strait/).

At the same time, US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant expressed the opinion that in the next two years the importance of the Strait of Hormuz as an energy hub will drastically decrease, as over 50% to 70% of oil flows will be redirected through land pipelines (source: iranintl.com/en/202608081919).

The situation is further complicated in the background, where the insurance market Lloyd's of London introduced clauses terminating insurance coverage for any ship that pays transit fees or charges to Iran for passing through the strait (source: boereport.com/2026/08/06/proposed-hormuz-passage-deal-not-feasible-for-shipping-industry-sources-say/). This puts international shipping companies in a bind. As Iran tries to impose controls and demand between 5% and 7% of the value of cargo, global markets remain in suspense as to whether Washington will accept Iranian economic pressure or whether the conflict will enter a new, even more unpredictable phase.