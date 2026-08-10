Not in the foreseeable future! Replenishment of US ballistic missile stocks will take a long time

Rheinmetall, which holds a license to produce ATACMS (US tactical ballistic missile) in Germany, is awaiting government approval, Defense Express reports, quoted by Focus.

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Paperger told Reuters that he plans to launch the production line as early as 2027.

However, production will not immediately meet the demand for ballistic missiles and quickly replenish US stocks that have been depleted due to the strikes on Iran.

According to Paperger, Rheinmetall does not expect to receive its first revenues from ATACMS production before 2028. "If production starts in 2027, this does not mean that the missiles will be delivered to the customer immediately. "They won't be delivered until a year later," he explained.

Papperger said the combined production capacity of Germany and the United States would not be enough to replenish American stocks in the foreseeable future.