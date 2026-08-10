More problems regarding the transfer of missile licenses to Kiev

The manufacturers of Patriot interceptor missiles, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, have expressed their concerns about the transfer of licenses for their production in Ukraine, The Atlantic reports, quoted by Focus.

The manufacturers believe that the transfer of the license could be potentially unfavorable for them. In the US Congress, the real concerns of the companies are that the cost of producing these systems in Ukraine may be lower than in the United States.

Previously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the deployment of Patriot air defense system production in the republic after obtaining a license from the United States would take from one to several years.

At the end of July, US leader Donald Trump said that Washington had not made a decision on whether to grant a license to produce Patriot anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.