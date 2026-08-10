After the new government, led by former President Rumen Radev, came to power in Bulgaria, Sofia's rhetoric on the topic of Russia and the war in Ukraine has become more restrained, acquired rational elements. This was stated by Yuri Pilipson, Director of the Second European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry in TASS.

"Regarding the superiority of Bulgarian national interests, there are quite reasonable calls for the European Union to reconsider its current course in this area, references to the risky nature of attempts at military victory over Russia and the need to seek diplomatic solutions," Pilipson said.

According to him, it is too early to talk about the resumption of mutually beneficial Russian-Bulgarian cooperation. "In the foreseeable future, this will be hindered by Sofia's high level of political dependence on Brussels," he added.

The Director of the Second European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry also commented on the Bulgarian government's attitude towards "escalating initiatives" or the so-called Coalition of the Willing, which "is rightly called a group of warmongers," he emphasized.