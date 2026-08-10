The Russian Navy has begun installing large anti-drone nets over its nuclear ballistic submarines at the Rybachy naval base on the Kamchatka Peninsula, MWM reports, citing satellite images that show multiple Russian submarines covered in large above-ground nets with protection extending across several underwater ports.

The measures are in response to the rapid growth of the Ukrainian drone war, and show that concerns about drone attacks are now extending to some of the most strategically important assets in the Russian armed forces.

The fact that such measures are being imposed on ballistic submarines is extremely significant, as these ships are designed primarily to survive by remaining undetected and operating at sea, rather than by taking hits while in port. Once a submarine is docked, however, its sheer size and predictable location can make it significantly more vulnerable to increasingly sophisticated unmanned systems.

The Rybachy base is particularly significant because it serves as the Pacific Fleet's main base for Russia's Borei-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, the most heavily armed warships in the world.

Footage from across Russia shows ongoing operations to fortify high-value targets against drone strikes, including the deployment of Mi-26 helicopters in Moscow to position stationary air defense systems on the roofs of tall buildings. It has become clear that Russia is also building special storage facilities to protect its largest Su-34 fighter jets.

The Su-34 is also considered the fighter jet with the longest range in the world.