Russia will continue military operations in Ukraine until the goals set by Moscow are achieved, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS, reports Focus.

According to him, the actions of the Ukrainian leadership leave Moscow no choice but to continue the so-called. by the Kremlin “special military operation“.

“Zelensky does not need peace“, said Galuzin, accusing the Ukrainian president and his entourage of using the continuation of the conflict to stay in power and avoid responsibility for their actions.

The Russian diplomat indicated that Moscow would continue to pursue a military solution related to the Kremlin's goals of “demilitarization and denazification“ of Ukraine, as well as to eliminate the threats that Russia believes emanate from Ukrainian territory.

Despite the harsh rhetoric, Galuzin said that Russia “is not closing the door to the negotiation process“. According to him, however, the initiative to resume negotiations does not lie with Moscow.

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister also criticized Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. He said that Moscow expects an "adequate reaction" from the international community, including the United States and European countries.

Galuzin also described Washington's policy towards Ukraine as contradictory. According to him, the continued supply of American weapons to Kiev, as well as the provision of intelligence information and other military support, do not correspond to the publicly stated desire to find a peaceful solution.

The Russian diplomat's statements come against the backdrop of ongoing hostilities and mutual accusations between Moscow and Kiev about the reasons for the lack of sustainable progress towards ending the conflict.