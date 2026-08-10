Trump seeks compensation from Iran for Middle East conflict

US President Donald Trump said today that he will seek compensation from Iran for the conflict in the Middle East as part of possible future peace talks, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

Trump cited the violence and attacks supported and carried out by Iran for decades as the reason for his decision.

Iran "demands compensation for the damages it has suffered during the past five months of military conflict . . . "I also want compensation from Iran for all the people they have killed or seriously injured with the roadside bombs they have planted and in many conflicts," the US president said.

Iran plans to impose fees on commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the Foreign Ministry in Tehran announced today, quoted by DPA, BTA reported.

The country is already working with Oman on "mechanisms for monitoring security, protecting the environment and combating crimes at sea," ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said, quoted by Iranian media.

He explained that the fees will be imposed for maritime services provided to ships.

The dispute over transit rights through the strait - a key international route for oil, gas and fertilizers - is considered one of the main factors in the recent escalation of the military conflict between Washington and Tehran.

Before the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28, shipping through the strait was peaceful, with no tolls or transit fees.

The Strait of Hormuz is only about 39 km wide at its narrowest point.

After both Iran and Oman claimed the maximum 12 nautical miles (22.2 km) allowed under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea as their territorial waters, the strait is no longer international waters.

The convention guarantees the right of transit and prohibits blockades of commercial ships. Iran does not accept that legal position.

The US goal is to restore pre-war levels of oil and gas transit through the Strait of Hormuz, US Vice President J.D. Vance said on Saturday.