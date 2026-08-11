Bloody Night in Ukraine: Russia Strikes with Missiles and CBMs

In the early hours of August 11, Russian forces carried out another massive combined attack on critical and civilian infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine.

They used ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs (GABs), causing widespread destruction, fires and dozens of civilian casualties.

Five killed in brutal attack on Zaporizhia

The most severe consequences were in the city of Zaporizhia, which was subjected to a wave of ballistics and KAB. According to information from local authorities and the Ukrainian publication “Ukrainskaya Pravda“ (pravda.com.ua), confirmed by the head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov, 5 people were killed in the attack and at least 20 others were injured. Damage was inflicted on residential buildings, industrial facilities and a garage cooperative. As a result of the explosions, fires broke out in various areas of the city, and part of the regional center was left without electricity. Emergency teams and the State Emergency Service (SES) were immediately dispatched to the scene of the incidents.

Tragedy in Dnipropetrovsk region: 15-year-old boy killed

In parallel with the strikes in the south, the Russian army attacked the Grushev municipality in the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA, Alexander Ganja, quoted by the news agency “TSN“ (www.tsn.ua), a Russian FPV drone hit a civilian car in which children were traveling. A 15-year-old boy died on the spot. Medical teams tried to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life. Two more children were injured in the same attack - a 16-year-old youth is hospitalized in stable but serious condition with shrapnel injuries, and a 17-year-old teenager will undergo outpatient treatment.

Missile threat and explosions in Kiev

At midnight, an air alert was declared in Kiev and a number of northern and central regions of the country due to an imminent threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the north, the Ukrainian Air Force announced. At around 00:30 and 00:35, powerful explosions were heard in the capital. The Kiev City Military Administration (KMVA) reported that as a result of the Russian ballistic strike (according to monitoring groups, missiles of the “Zircon“ type were used) at least one injured citizen was registered. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his channels that medics were dispatched to the Shevchenko district of the city, where warehouses caught fire as a result of the attack.

As of 3:38 a.m. on August 11, 2026, rescue operations in the affected regions were continuing, and authorities were clarifying the full extent of the damage and the exact number of victims. The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces are urging citizens not to ignore the alarm signals, as the danger of new ballistic launches remains high.