The Russian Supreme Court has deprived the liberal opposition party "Yabloko" of the right to participate in the parliamentary elections in September, the agencies reported, BTA reported.

"The claims to cancel the registration of the federal list of candidates for the elections to the ninth convocation of the State Duma, nominated by the political party "Yabloko", were accepted", ruled Judge Vyacheslav Kirillov.

The party "Yabloko" is the only remaining active party in Russia that opposes the war in Ukraine, notes Agence France-Presse.

The court motivated its decision by violations of electoral legislation.

"Yabloko" have five days to deadline to appeal. The leader of the formation Nikolai Rybakov and its lawyer Gadzhi Aliyev said in their first comments on the decision that they would exercise this right.

The Russian financial supervisory authority Rosfinmonitoring earlier today accused the anti-war party “Yabloko“ of receiving money through third parties from several countries, including the United States and Germany, TASS reported, citing a court document.

“During the inspection, it was found that among the persons who financed the “Yabloko“ party, there were 72 people, whose accounts received funds from India, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Germany from April to July 2026. In addition, among the party's counterparties, individuals were found who made donations through Armenia, Israel and the United States,“ the document states.

A representative of “Yabloko“ rejected Rosfinmonitoring's findings regarding foreign financing. "It is not entirely clear who these counterparties are and why some of them, as indicated in the same Rosfinmonitoring report, are located on the territory of Russia and made transfers in rubles," he said.