Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet crashes during combat mission

A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet caught fire and was lost during a combat mission, with the pilot ejecting safely, the Ukrainian Air Force said, Reuters reported.

A statement on Telegram said the pilot was striking Russian positions while on a mission in southern Odessa region.

“According to preliminary data, an emergency situation occurred during the launch of a missile, as a result of which the plane caught fire and the pilot lost control of it, despite trying to save the plane,“ the statement said.

The Air Force said the pilot ejected safely safely and was taken to hospital. The cause of the incident is under investigation.