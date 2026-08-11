Volodymyr Zelensky: Nearly 70,000 households in Odessa were without power

Nearly 70,000 households in the Ukrainian city of Odessa were without power last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in his evening video address to the nation, quoted by Ukrinform, BTA reports.

"Work was underway throughout the day in Odessa to restore power supply. Most consumers now have power, but there is still work to be done," he said.

"I thank every single employee from the technical teams in both the energy companies and the State Emergency Service who became part of these efforts. As of this evening, nearly 70,000 families were still without electricity. "All necessary resources have been mobilized," the head of state added last night.

Russian forces attacked the Black Sea port city of Odessa with ballistic missiles and attack drones on the night of August 9, injuring at least 12 people and causing damage to infrastructure.

The Bulgarians in the Odessa region number over 150,000 people and are the third largest according to the latest official census in Ukraine.

The city of Odessa itself is home to 50-60 thousand Bulgarians. The largest compact Bulgarian population is concentrated in the Bolgrad, Izmail and Belgorod-Dniester regions.