Oil prices jumped after doubts about reaching a peace deal for the Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices rose by 5% after it became clear that the US and Iran were far from reaching a deal to open the Strait of Hormuz and increase traffic through it, CNBC reports. The "Brent" variety rose to $87.72 per barrel, and American light crude oil rose to $82.13, Focus reports

The price increase came after Donald Trump said that he was holding "partial talks" with Iran and would put more economic pressure on the country without resuming bombing. For its part, Tehran is not backing down from its demands for compensation for the damage caused so far by the US-Israeli attacks, as well as for full control of traffic through the strait and the lifting of the US blockade of Iranian ports.

In a post on the social network Truth Social, the US president commented on Iran's demand for $300 billion in compensation. He wrote that the US also wants compensation for "the thousands of victims of the Iranian regime over the past 50 years", as well as for the killed American soldiers. Trump added that Tehran must bear responsibility for the deaths and destruction in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Gaza.