Trump with key moves: Third term, Iran and a new banned law

US President Donald Trump has once again shaken up the global and domestic political scene with a series of key statements and key decisions for the World Order.

Within hours, Trump commented on the possibility of a third presidential term, escalated tensions around Iran and introduced a radical national ban on healthcare for minors.

Meanwhile, in the US, fighter jets intercepted civilian aircraft over New Jersey – an area where the head of state spent the weekend, fueling speculation about his security amid renewed war with Tehran.

Trump for a third term: “I would like to, but the law is very clear“

During his latest media appearances, Donald Trump once again commented on the topic of his possible appearance in the 2028 elections. “I would like to run, but the law is very clear“, the president told journalists, quoted in a video report by the Fox News media network (foxnews.com). Although during the official White House Correspondents' Dinner he joked about wearing a hat with the inscription “Trump 2028”, Trump acknowledges that the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution explicitly prohibits more than two presidential terms. However, his close associates continue to explore legal loopholes.

Tension in the Strait of Hormuz: Trump against Iran's claims

The foreign policy situation remains critical after Iran set six radical demands to restore free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, including lifting the blockade and reparations from the United States. In response, Donald Trump categorically rejected Tehran's claims and announced Washington's full control over the strategic waterway.

“We will demand money for the damage they have caused over 50 years“, Trump said from the White House, demanding that Iran compensate the families of the dead American soldiers and civilians in the Middle East, reports the world agency Reuters (reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-ties-hormuz-reopening-us-concessions-several-demands-2026-08-09). The head of state has expressed his absolute distrust of the Islamic Republic, and the Pentagon has already activated Hellfire missiles against cargo ships violating the US blockade in the Gulf of Oman.

Doubts about the president's security have also increased after CNN (cnn.com) revealed that in July he was forced to leave Turkey after a diplomatic meeting not on his personal presidential plane, but through a complex secret scheme and a foreign board due to direct intelligence threats from Iran.

Fighters on the move: Interception over Bedminster

While Trump coordinated responses to Iran from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, during the LIV Golf tournament, NORAD F-16 fighter jets were put on alert. Military aircraft intercepted two civilian Cessna aircraft that violated a temporary flight restriction (TFR) imposed due to the president's presence. A third airspace violation incident delayed Trump's own departure by 13 minutes, according to aviation portal MiGFlug (migflug.com/jetflights/norad-f-16-intercept-bedminster-trump-tfr-2026).

Historic ban: State funding for gender reassignment surgery for children is being halted

Domestically, the Trump administration has dealt a heavy blow to liberal health policies. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has officially finalized a rule that prohibits the use of federal funds under the Medicaid and CHIP programs to fund gender reassignment procedures and hormone therapy for individuals under the age of 18.

“We will not pay with taxpayer dollars to have our innocent children subjected to these barbaric surgeries and practices that cause unimaginable and irreversible harm to their young bodies“, Donald Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social. According to the provisions cited by the legal publication Bloomberg Law (news.bloomberglaw.com/us-law-week/trump-bans-medicaid-funding-of-gender-affirming-care-for-youth), the ban will take effect on October 13, 2026, with a 6-month transition period to phase out funding for children currently undergoing such therapy. The decision sparked a wave of criticism from the Democratic Party and leading medical associations in the US, but was welcomed by conservative circles.