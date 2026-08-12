The war in Russia: Attacks and severe fuel crisis

Drones hit Novorossiysk, 16 regions without gasoline, over 600 civilian casualties in Belgorod

The situation in the Russian Federation has sharply deteriorated over the past 24 hours [TASS / news.rambler.ua]. In the early hours of August 12, 2026 A series of massive airstrikes and a growing fuel shortage have paralyzed key parts of the country [The Moscow Times / ru.themoscowtimes.com].

Massive drone strike over Novorossiysk

On the night of August 12, the port city Novorossiysk has been subjected to intense attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned boats [Fontanka / fontanka.ru]. According to the official statement of the city's mayor Andrey Kravchenko, air defenses have been working for hours, but fallen debris from drones is hit six residential buildings, a commercial building and a construction site [UNN / unn.ua]. According to preliminary data from the Krasnodar Territory Operational Headquarters, there are injured citizens who are receiving medical assistance [spbdnevnik.ru]. Traffic in the central parts of the city and towards Gelendzhik remains partially blocked [KubanPress / kubanpress.ru].

Fuel crisis hits 16 Russian regions

In parallel with the military operations, severe fuel crisis paralyzes 16 regions of Russia [Ukrainskaya Pravda / pravda.com.ua]. Restrictions on the sale of gasoline and diesel have expanded to the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Bashkortostan, Lipetsk, Saratov, Rostov and Smolensk regions [RBC-Ukraine / rbc.ua].

In the Achinsk district, almost a third of gas stations are closed, and in Sochi and Lipetsk, authorities openly urged citizens to limit their personal trips and switch to public transport due to lack of supplies at gas stations [The Moscow Times / ru.themoscowtimes.com]. The crisis is a direct consequence of the systematic strikes on Russian oil refineries, which reduced processing capacity to levels from two decades ago [Obozrevatel / obozrevatel.com].

Dark statistics: Over 600 civilians killed in Belgorod

Tensions in the border Belgorod region have also reached critical levels. In an interview with the TASS news agency published on August 12, 2026, acting governor Alexander Shuvaev reported that 622 civilians have died in the region in the 4.5 years since the start of the conflict, including 27 children [TASS / news.rambler.ua]. The number of injured citizens exceeds 4,700 people [news.rambler.ua]. Since the beginning of 2026 alone, 191 people have been killed in the Belgorod region [news.rambler.ua], and attacks with artillery and FPV drones against civilian infrastructure have not subsided [Interfax / interfax.ru].