US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made a series of key comments concerning both the secret programs for Unidentified Anomaly Phenomena (UFO / UAP) and his unexpected nomination by President Donald Trump.

The #1 US diplomat also shared predictions about the future of Cuba, as well as his personal concerns when traveling abroad. In parallel, new declassified data from the Pentagon and revelations about the new anti-missile shield “Golden Dome“ (Golden Dome) attract global attention.

Alien Technology and UFOs: It's Time to Get Serious

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on the international community and US institutions to take UFO reports seriously. In his statements, Rubio confirmed his position that objects of unknown origin are regularly detected in US airspace, especially over heavily guarded nuclear facilities. According to him, these devices perform maneuvers that are beyond the capabilities of modern human technology. News agencies recall his words from the documentary project “The Age of Disclosure“, according to which the US government has probably transferred alien technology to private military contractors (Source: newsnationnow.com). Rubio stressed that the political stigma on the subject in Congress must be eradicated in the name of national security.

Trump's nomination and the future of Cuba

Marco Rubio made a surprising admission, stating that Donald Trump promoted him to the post of Secretary of State without prior discussion or long political consultations. Despite the unexpected approach, Rubio demonstrated a complete vision regarding foreign policy and, more specifically, Latin America.

As the son of Cuban immigrants, Rubio expressed a firm opinion that by the end of Trump's current term, Cuba will embark on the path of large-scale historical changes. Tensions between Washington and Havana have escalated in recent months after economic sanctions and an increased military presence in the Caribbean (Source: bta.bg). The Secretary of State described the Cuban regime as a direct threat to US security, but added that the goal remains to achieve “a better future for the long-suffering Cuban people“ (Source: news.bg).

The main fear of a diplomat #1 abroad

On a personal level, Rubio revealed what his biggest fear is during foreign visits in his capacity as Secretary of State. Due to strict security protocols, geopolitical tensions, and potential cyberattacks or physical threats from hostile countries, his greatest concern is related to unforeseen security incidents at the delegation and logistical sabotage that could compromise classified information in transit or endanger American personnel (Source: yahoo.com).

WP Disclosures: Over 150 Civilian Casualties in US Strikes in Yemen

Meanwhile, a major investigation by the “Washington Post“, based on an official Pentagon report to Congress, has revealed the heavy toll of US military operations. According to documents, at least 153 civilians were killed and another 243 were injured in US air and naval strikes in Yemen against Houthi rebels over the past year (Source: washingtonpost.com). The operation, codenamed “Operation Rough Rider,” has drawn criticism from human rights groups who accuse the administration of drastically cutting civilian damage assessment teams (Source: cbsnews.com).

Testing the “Golden Dome” missile defense system

Amid global conflicts, Bloomberg reported that American aerospace giants have completed the first key tests of components of the future “Golden Dome” missile defense system. The project, estimated at over $185 billion, envisages the construction of a large-scale ground, air and space shield against ballistic and cruise missiles (Source: bloomberg.com). The US Space Force has confirmed that companies such as SpaceX and Northrop Grumman have successfully passed the first phase of developing satellite interceptors (Source: bloomberg.com).