Recep Erdogan: Our Trilateral Agreement with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is not Targeted Against Any Country

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the joint defense agreement between Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is not targeted against any country, the “Cumhuriyet“ newspaper reported, quoted by BTA.

The Turkish head of state commented on the topic in a written interview, answering questions from the London-based Saudi newspaper “Ash Sharq al-Awsat”, “Cumhuriyet“ specified.

The trilateral agreement was signed on August 7 in Mecca by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. According to identical statements by the three countries, any armed attack against one of them will be considered an attack against all, with the pact aimed at strengthening common interests in the security sphere, reported Agence France-Presse and DPA. The British newspaper "The Times" called the agreement "a Sunni Muslim NATO".

In the interview with the newspaper "Ash Sharq al-Awsat", the Turkish president commented on a number of current topics - from the defense agreement signed last week between Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to the tension in the Strait of Hormuz, relations with Riyadh and developments in Lebanon and Syria.

Erdogan defines relations with Saudi Arabia as "strategic" and emphasizes the need to end the tension in the Strait of Hormuz, stop the Israeli attacks on Lebanon and ensure lasting stability in Syria, writes "Cumhuriyet".

According to the Turkish president, it would be a mistake if the joint defense agreement signed in Mecca is seen as the result of the tension between the US and Iran. He points out that the document is the fruit of long-term negotiations between the countries of the region, and its main goal is to strengthen joint security and deterrence potential.

Erdogan noted that the agreement is based on Article 51 of the UN Charter, which regulates the right to legitimate self-defense, and added that the created mechanism is also open to other “brotherly countries“. In his words, “a threat to the security of one of the parties to the treaty will be considered a threat to the security of the others“, and he points out that “this should not be considered solely in its military aspect“.

Erdogan emphasizes that Middle Eastern countries must take greater responsibility for their own security and stability. He stated that “regional problems should be resolved with the common will of the countries in the region, not through formulas imposed from outside“.

The Turkish president stressed that Ankara does not support the creation of “exclusionary blocs“, adding that Turkey “advocates for a regional cooperation mechanism based on sovereignty, territorial integrity, mutual trust and common interests“.

Drawing attention to the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz for global energy supply and international trade, Erdogan pointed out that the consequences of tensions in the region are not limited to the Middle East. According to him, “Ankara's expectation is that the existing escalation will end as soon as possible and that the strait will continue to serve international trade in a secure, stable and uninterrupted manner“.

Erdogan defines bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia as “strategic“. He notes that in addition to political dialogue, cooperation is developing in areas such as economy, trade, investment, defense industry, energy and tourism, and indicates that steps are forthcoming to elevate relations to “a significantly higher level“.

Commenting on the events in Lebanon, Erdogan stressed the need to protect the country's sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity. He stated that Israel's attacks on Lebanon must “stop immediately“ and emphasizes his categorical position “against turning Lebanon into an arena of foreign interventions and struggles for regional supremacy“, the “Cumhuriyet“ newspaper quotes him as saying.

Erdogan defines the changes in Syria as “a historic turning point“. Reaffirming Turkey's support for the territorial integrity, political unity and sovereignty of Syria, he expressed his expectation “the new period will open the way to lasting peace, stability and reconstruction“.

The Turkish leader is adamant that Ankara will not allow any organization or structure that poses a threat to Turkey's national security to exist in northern Syria or any other part of the country, and adds that Turkey will continue to work with regional and international partners for the reconstruction of Syria.