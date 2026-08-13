US airstrikes against Yemen rebels killed 153 civilians last year

US airstrikes targeting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen last year killed 153 civilians, according to a Pentagon report cited by the Associated Press, BTA reported.

The release of the data by the US Department of Defense comes amid growing concern about indirect civilian casualties during military campaigns led by the Trump administration.

The unclassified statistics, obtained by The Associated Press, were sent to the US Congress as part of an annual report on civilian casualties. The report was first reported by "NBC News". A Pentagon official said a comprehensive report would be released in the coming months.

The Pentagon review focused on three airstrikes in April 2025, carried out during the U.S. campaign against the Houthis. The rebels targeted merchant ships in the Red Sea, a strategic waterway that leads to the Suez Canal and the Mediterranean Sea, as well as Israel.

These strikes targeted hostile forces in or near the rebel-held capital of Yemen, Sanaa, as well as the port of Ras Issa, the report said. A total of 153 civilians were killed and 243 wounded.

The strike on the port of Ras Issa was the deadliest, killing 80 people and wounding 171, the AP recalls.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for military operations in the Middle East, said at the time that "the strike was not intended for the people of Yemen".