US says it has taken control of Strait of Hormuz. Iran denies

Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that the US has "full control" over the Strait of Hormuz, saying the strategic waterway remains "blocked", DPA reported, BTA reported.

Repeated social media posts by US officials about lifting the blockade do not change the situation, Iran's new agency for the control regime in the Persian Gulf announced in Ex.

"The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked and will not be reopened until Iran's terms are accepted," the agency wrote.

The US has "full control" on the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said, quoted by Reuters.

"The United States has full control of the Strait of Hormuz. AND I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our naval blockade is being called by everyone: "WALL OF STEEL" and Iran can do nothing about it," Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social.

"They have no navy, no air force, the soldiers they have left are not getting paid, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is devastated and running away, and their "Leadership" is, at best, unstable! They have no money – their country is "destroyed". All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300% INFLATION, and the situation is getting worse! Iran is capable of only talk and no action, it is no longer the "Terror of the Middle East". Praise be to Allah! President DONALD J. TRUMP", Trump added in his post.

World oil supplies will decrease by 4.3 million barrels per day, or about 4 percent, in 2026, the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted in its monthly report on the oil market, Reuters reported, BTA reported. The reason is the renewed military action in the Middle East since July, which is expected to deepen the deficit in the global oil market.

The projected decline is larger than the 3.7 million barrels per day expected in July and will reduce average global supply this year to 102.02 million barrels per day - the IEA's lowest forecast yet for 2026.

“As an agreement to allow the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and unimpeded passage through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait has not yet been reached, we have again lowered our supply forecasts for the end of the year“, the agency said.

The United States and the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have reported separate attacks on merchant ships, with prospects for an end to the war in Iran looking increasingly uncertain. Tehran has announced that the strait will remain closed unless Washington accepts Iran's terms.